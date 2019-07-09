The Clarke County Board of Education is looking for someone to fill the District 4 vacancy after Jared Bybee resigned from the board in June 2019.
Bybee was elected to the Board in 2016 — his term would have lasted through 2020, but he resigned after his wife Mehrsa Baradaran, a University of Georgia law professor, accepted a job at the University of California, Irvine.
Due to state law, the vacancy will be filled by the Board. The appointed member will serve for the “remainder of the unexpired term and until a successor is elected and qualified.”
District 4 includes Barnett Shoals Elementary School, Barrow Elementary School, Clarke Middle School, Hilsman Middle School, Cedar Shoals High School and Clarke Central High School.
Residents who live in District 4 can submit a letter of interest, a biographical sketch and up to two signed letters of support. Applicants will then make a five-minute presentation at the August 8 Board of Education meeting to answer three questions — why they are interested, what they think the main priorities of the Board are, and what skill set they bring.
