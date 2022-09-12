Family, friends and community members gathered at the Clarke County School District administrative building front atrium on Thursday, Sept. 8 to celebrate the dedication of a plaque for Rev. David Nunnally Sr. and Ileane Nesbit Nunnally in the atrium. During the ceremony, their life and legacy was honored.
LaKeisha Gantt, CCSD Board of Education president and Brannon Gaskins, CCSD chief academic officer, welcomed everyone as the ceremony began.
Tawana Mattox, District 9 CCSD BOE member, spoke on the Nunnallys' legacy and the impact they had on the Athens community.
“I’m one who truly honors those who have gone on and have left a path for the rest of us,” Mattox said.
According to Mattox and the dedication ceremony program, Rev. David Nunnally Sr. was an assistant pastor, educator, scoutmaster, civic leader and veteran of the Korean War. He served as a member of the Clarke County Board of Education from 1992-2012.
A graduate of Tuskegee University, Rev. Nunnally was a founding member of the Athens alumni chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and helped to form the University of Georgia chapter on campus in 1969, according to the dedication ceremony program
In 1979, Rev. Nunnally founded the Athens Area Human Relations Council, which continues to host an annual banquet awarding scholarships to students and community service awards to volunteers. He was dedicated to bridging race relations, tearing down barriers in education and serving as a leader of the community as a guide for future generations on how to truly make a difference.
Ileane Nesbit Nunnally was a native of Athens and spent her formative years in the community. At the age of 16, she graduated from Athens High and Industrial School in 1947 and went on to attend Clark College in Atlanta, now known as Clark Atlanta University, according to the dedication ceremony program.
Ileane Nunnally spent her entire teaching career in Athens, teaching at East Athens Elementary and Athens High and Industrial School, which was renamed Burney Harris High School in 1964, and then, Cedar Shoals High School once the district was integrated, according to Mattox and the ceremony program. A member of the local chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Ileane Nunnally alongside her husband, helped to continuously support education through the AAHRC until her passing.
“They were devoted, caring, and interested in the overall success of our students, families and community,” the plaque read that was dedicated to the Nunnallys. “We often talk about Black history, but this was Black history in action,” Gaskins said.