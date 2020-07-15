Xernona Thomas, the interim superintendent for the Clarke County School District, is resting at home after her hospitalization with COVID-19. She was absent from the Board of Education meeting on July 9.
“I am humbled and grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from this community,” Thomas said in a news release.
Thomas has served as superintendent since the board placed Demond Means on administrative leave in December. She decided to publicly release her COVID-19 diagnosis on Tuesday, five days after her absence at the board meeting.
CCSD communications manager Beth Moore said in a news release that Thomas decided to publicly share the news, as the district does not share employees’ personal information.
The board will vote on Thursday regarding a revised school calendar. Thomas said her diagnosis has helped to inform CCSD’s pandemic plans moving forward.
“We have an enormous responsibility to identify the safest manner to return staff and students to our buildings,” she said. “My own experience has helped the team recognize the challenges that accompany the pandemic.”
