Clarke County School District students and staff, along with their families, are able to get free back-to-school COVID-19 tests on Nov. 3. The tests will be done at the Clarke Central High School bus loop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a Facebook post.
Elementary and middle school students have the option to go to in-person class starting Nov. 9.
The testing site is open for drive-thru or walk-up testing, and no appointment or identification is needed. The site will use nasopharyngeal tests — nose swabs — and results will be available in two to five days, the post says. Testing is open to asymptomatic people.
The Georgia Department of Public Health, CCSD, Athens Free Clinic and the Augusta University Medical Partnership are partnering to offer the tests, according to the post.
