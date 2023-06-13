The Clarke County School District’s Summer meal program began last week, according to a CCSD press release.
The program provides meals to students enrolled in summer school. Meals are also offered to members of the community, the release said.
Meals are available at six school sites: Barrow, Gaines, Howard B. Stroud and Oglethorpe Avenue elementary schools, and Burney-Harris-Lyons and Hilsman middle schools. Mobile meal sites are available at various summer camps at local partner churches and organizations.
The meals are provided Monday through Thursday until June 29. All meals are free for children up to age 18 who visit the sites from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meals cost $4.25 for adults, according to the release.
Every Monday through Friday until July 14, CCSD Nutrition staff will also be preparing and delivering meals to multiple sites. Meal service will be available for 20-30 minutes at each site.
The sites are as follows:
- Athens YMCA, 915 Hawthorne Ave. at 11:15 a.m.
- First AME Church Summer Camp, 521 North Hull St. at 11:30 a.m.
- Lay Park Community Center, 297 Hoyt St. at 12:15 p.m.
- Camp Timothy at Timothy Baptist Church, 380 Timothy Rd. at 11:15 a.m.
- Aaron Heard Park, 400 McKinley Dr. at noon
- Rocksprings Park and Community Center, 291 Henderson Ext. at 11:30 a.m.
- Sheats Social Services, 300 Henderson Ext. at noon
- CCSD District Office Gymnasium, 595 Prince Ave. at 12:30 p.m.