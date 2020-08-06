Reopening school is personal for Xernona Thomas, the interim superintendent of the Clarke County School District. Any choice she makes affecting students will also affect her child, who is enrolled in the district, she said.

That’s one reason why Thomas requested patience from the over 700 community members who watched Wednesday’s livestreamed town hall.

“Everyone is doing the best that they can,” Thomas said. “When I was a principal, and I would have parents upset, I would remind them that no teacher gets up in the morning, comes to school and sees just how miserable they can make children … I can promise you that no one on our team comes in, even virtually, and says, ‘Let me see how many mistakes I can make today.’”

The town hall included presentations from several members of the district’s reopening task force. School is scheduled to start virtually on Sept. 8 with no clear indication as to when in-person instruction can resume. Students in Oconee County started in-person and online school on Wednesday.

Before CCSD reopens its classrooms, it first wants to see a positivity rate of less than 5% and less than 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the area, director of school nursing Amy Roark said. There have been 420 confirmed cases per 100,000 Athens-Clarke County residents in the past two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“We will never be able to mitigate all the risks that go along with returning to school in the middle of a viral pandemic,” Roark said. “We’re going to start with the basics and ask parents to keep their sick children at home and [employees] to stay home when you’re sick. It seems very basic, but it’s very, very important.”

Four health nonnegotiables There are four health nonnegotiables before returning to in-person instruction, according to director of school nursing Amy Roark. Supplies for cleaning buildings and buses

Appropriate amount of staff, including substitute teachers, to support students

Adequate supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE

Clear plans for how to handle COVID-19 cases within the district

CCSD chief of operations Dexter Fisher said the district currently has 1,700 gallons of hand sanitizer and 40,000 face coverings, with more on the way via the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

Brannon Gaskins and Heidi Hill, both panelists at the town hall and members of the reopening task force, offered new information regarding digital instruction and special education, respectively.

The school day will include both live and prerecorded lectures. It will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for middle and high school and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for early childhood and elementary school. Lunch will last one hour. Students with special educational needs have the same class times as their peers, Hill said.

Community members asked more than 600 questions via an online form prior to the town hall. CCSD received a question regarding whether or not teachers will be able to teach virtually after all-virtual instruction ends.

“We’re probably going to have to be a little creative,” said Lynn Duke, chief of human resources. “We want [teachers] to be able to stay at home as long as they feel like they need to, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that happens.”

Amid all the talk of precautions for reopening classrooms, chief of community engagement Lawrence Harris took a moment near the end of the town hall to remind everyone: Don’t show up to the bus stop on Sept. 8. There won’t be anyone there to pick students up.