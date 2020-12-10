Megan Makin, a 5th grade teacher at Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary, smiles while speaking with her students during a Zoom class session on Sept. 24, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. Clarke County School District, like many school districts across the country, found ways to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic by teaching students from a distance using an array of engagement methods. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)