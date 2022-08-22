The Clarke County School District will hold a school board-sponsored community meeting with Dr. Robbie Hooker, finalist for CCSD superintendent, on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to a press release from Crisis in Black Education.
The meeting was scheduled following a letter sent by Athens NAACP president Alvin Sheats to school board members last week that said the “community must hear from the sole finalist prior to being confirmed as superintendent,” the release said.
Due to the meeting, the school board has delayed the vote to confirm Hooker’s appointment to Sep. 1, the release said.
Sheats said in a letter to school board members this week that the NAACP is “deeply concerned” about the method used to select a candidate to serve as the next CCSD superintendent, according to a statement from Sheats in the release.
According to the release, the position for school superintendent was not posted, therefore, others interested in the position were not given an opportunity to apply.
Hooker is the superintendent of Social Circle City Schools and is the former principal of Clarke Central High School, the release said.
Social Circle City Schools has about 120 teachers, 1,800 students and about $20 million annual revenues. According to the release, CCSD has over 1,000 teachers, 12,000 students and annual revenues of $200 million.
“Not giving the community the courtesy of input and transparency is unacceptable" and “puts a cloud over your nominee and (creates) discord in the community,” Sheats said in the release. “Therefore, we respectfully request that you schedule a Town Hall meeting with Dr. Hooker and the Athens-Clarke County community prior to your meeting to vote on his official appointment.”