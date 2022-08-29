“What I want to say to you is all of our students have something they can do and how we produce that; I don't believe every child is going to go to college,” said Robbie Hooker, the sole finalist for Clarke County School District Superintendent. “But I do believe that every child can become a productive citizen in our community.”
Hooker addressed a crowd of about 100 educators, parents and students on Sunday afternoon to deliver his plans and goals for CCSD.
On Aug. 8, the CCSD Board of Education named Hooker to replace Superintendent Xernona Thomas, who in November 2021 announced plans to retire this December. The BOE will meet Thursday to vote on Hooker’s appointment.
If the BOE votes to appoint Hooker, he will assume the role on Oct. 10.
His speech focused on meeting students where they are, in terms of continuing education, poverty and mental health. Hooker referenced that nearly 80% of CCSD students receive free or reduced lunch, the number of students from single-parent homes and other “trauma” students may face at home.
“I truly believe that academics is important. But I can't work if I’m not able to deal with the mental issues that are happening at home,” Hooker said, garnering applause.
Hooker also said that teachers need more support, not just higher wages to stay within the school system.
Hooker, who has previously been an educator and administrator in CCSD, noted many familiar faces in the crowd. While introducing Hooker to the crowd, LaKeisha Gantt, president of the BOE, described the meet and greet as a homecoming.
District 5 Commissioner-elect Dexter Fisher described how Hooker helped Fisher’s son adjust to losing his mother in his time as principal.
“We had to make an adjustment for him losing his mom and he was real supportive of us but I’ve always viewed him as a great leader,” Fisher said.