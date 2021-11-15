Clarke County School District Superintendent Xernona Thomas announced on Nov. 11 that she plans to retire on Dec. 31, 2022, according to a press release from CCSD.
In her 31 years of public service, Thomas served as a social worker, assistant school principal, principal and chief of staff before becoming interim superintendent in December 2019. The board of education appointed Thomas the permanent superintendent in December 2020.
“Though my tenure may be coming to a close over the next year, I will approach each day with the same commitment that I have in the past,” Dr. Thomas wrote in a message to the Clarke County School District community. “The expectation that I hold for myself and each of you is that we give our best every day to ensure our students reach their full potential.”
According to Board of Education President LaKeisha Gantt, the board will begin the search to fill the superintendent position when it meets this December.