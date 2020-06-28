The Clarke County School District Board of Education voted to enter a lease agreement for a Piedmont College building in its Thursday board meeting. The building will be used to house school district offices.
The office building is located at 595 Prince Avenue and currently houses Piedmont College offices. Piedmont is moving their offices to space downtown, Beth Moore, CCSD communications manager, said in an email. The property is valued at approximately $13 million, according to Athens-Clarke County public tax records.
The board has been looking for space to house school district staff, who are currently scattered across the county in school district-owned buildings. One of the district offices currently being used is the H. T. Edwards Learning Center, originally intended for the Athens Community Career Academy, according to a Wednesday news release.
The lease payments and renovations will come from $2.8 million that was set aside from a Mitchell Bridge Road property sale several years ago, Moore said in an email. The potential purchase of the property would be added to the Special Local Option Sales Tax project list.
“We are excited by this decision, not only to consolidate and better manage district operations but, more importantly, provide additional programs and opportunities for students at ACCA,” said Charles Worthy, BOE member and chair of the property committee, in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.