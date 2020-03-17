Clarke County School District announced plans to make medical services available during school closures due to COVID-19.

The Hilsman Health Center at 870 Gaines School Road will be open to CCSD students and staff during the next month of closed schools, according to a community letter sent by the district on Monday. CCSD asks visits at the clinic be by appointment only, and for parents to schedule appointments at 706-546-5526 or 706-546-7463.

School nurses are also available by phone and email between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekdays.

For students with medication at the school clinic, a nurse will contact the student’s family to see if the medicine is needed at home. Medication can be picked up from schools from 8:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday and 1-3 p.m. on Thursday. CCSD advises parents to get in touch with school nurses through this contact list if they have medicine for their child at the school and the nurse has not reached out.

Student support staff, which includes counselors, social workers, nurses and psychologists, are available for phone or email consultation during the school closures. For emotional and mental health crises, CCSD recommends families contact the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225 for free mental health assistance and referrals.

CCSD announced it would close for this week amid COVID-19 concerns, and Gov. Brian Kemp passed an executive order closing all public schools from March 18-31.

In addition to these medical services, CCSD will provide breakfast and lunch to students, which are available for pickup at Hilsman Middle School and Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School or along 15 existing bus routes. The district has not announced how long these meals will be available.