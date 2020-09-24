Megan Lott, a graduate research assistant at the University of Georgia, handles samples from Athens’ three waste water reclamation plants beneath a hood inside a clean room on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the environmental health sciences building in Athens, Georgia. Under the direction of Dr. Erin Lipp, research is being conducted to detect the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater throughout the Athens community. The team recently applied for a grant to trace samples from “upstream” to detect outbreaks in specific areas of the city and community. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)