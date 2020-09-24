On Sept. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced changes to its testing guidelines. The CDC now recommends that asymptomatic people who have been in contact with someone infected by COVID-19 should get a test and self-quarantine.
This change is a reversal from guidelines released on Aug. 24 that said asymptomatic people do not necessarily need to be tested. According to The New York Times, political appointees at the Department of Health and Human Services pushed the guidelines released on Aug. 24 despite objections from CDC officials. Public health experts criticized the decision, arguing that the U.S. should be doing more testing to slow the spread of the virus.
Why this matters
According to the COVID Tracking Project — a volunteer organization from The Atlantic that compiles COVID-19 data from government sources — the rate of testing has been mostly flat in the U.S. and trending downward in Georgia since the middle of August. The new CDC guidelines could encourage more asymptomatic people to get tested.
This is important because more testing could give public health officials a better idea of where the virus is spreading and where to focus containment efforts. Testing allows public health officials to isolate those who have tested positive as well as reach out to those who may have come into contact with someone who was infected.
Although the U.S. has increased its testing infrastructure since the start of the pandemic, most coronavirus cases go undetected. In June, the CDC estimated that the true number of coronavirus cases could have been 10 times higher than reported, citing evidence from antibody testing.
Persistently high testing positivity rates in Athens-Clarke County, the state of Georgia and much of the rest of the country suggest that more testing is needed. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the seven-day moving average positivity rate was 6.0% in ACC and 10.2% in Georgia as of Sept. 22. These are down from their peaks in April but still high. The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5% or below.
In addition, the new guidelines may help slow asymptomatic spread as well. The CDC currently estimates that 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic. Although these people do not show symptoms, they can still infect others.
According to the CDC, asymptomatic people who have the coronavirus are estimated to be 75% as infectious as those who do exhibit symptoms. After testing positive, however, these people can slow the spread of the virus by self-isolating and helping officials with contact tracing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.