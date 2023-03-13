The graduation ceremonies for Cedar Shoals and Clarke Central high schools have been relocated due to the closure of Stegeman Coliseum.
According to the Clarke County School District website, the Cedar Shoals ceremony will be on Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 a.m. at Waters-Wilkins Stadium, the Cedar Shoals Stadium, located at 1300 Cedar Shoals Drive. The Clarke Central ceremony will be on Friday, May 26 at 8:30 a.m. at Billy Henderson Stadium, the Clarke Central Stadium, located at 350 South Milledge Avenue. Inclement weather plans for both ceremonies can be found on the website.
According to the website, Classic City High School’s graduation ceremony remains scheduled for Thursday, May 25 at 5 p.m. in the Vernon Payne Meeting Hall at the CCSD District Office on Prince Avenue.