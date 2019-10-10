On Oct. 9, a video surfaced on Facebook in which a visibly upset Cedar Shoals High School student makes a threat about using an assault rifle.
“If y’all have something to say, you can meet me outside, but you’re gonna get AR-15’d,” the student said in the video.
The student yelled profanities, gathered their things and left the classroom.
“If I can’t be in a classroom where I can f---ing learn then, oh well. Guess I’m leaving,” the student said in the video.
A person is heard engaging in a verbal argument with the student before the student is escorted out of the room. The high school was not placed under a lockdown — although some parents, such as ShaRonda Clink, picked their children up from school.
“Like any other parent, my child's safety comes first and she didn't want to stay at school so I chose to pick her up,” Clink said.
Principal Derrick Maxwell sent an email to parents saying the “verbal threat” was reported to the school administration and the school’s multidisciplinary threat assessment team.
“Although a verbal threat was made, the appropriate supports are in place to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Maxwell wrote in the letter.
Maxwell also said the student has been disciplined “in accordance with the CCSD Code of Conduct.”
In a statement to The Red & Black, CCSD spokesperson Beth Moore confirmed the Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating the incident. No charges have been filed as of press time.
