The third principal Chase Street Elementary School has seen in two years resigned Feb. 17 and will step down immediately.
Nikki Hittle started at Chase Street Elementary at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. Her contract runs until June 30, but she will leave her post before then.
Hittle gave no explanation for the abrupt resignation in her letter other than she is “choosing to explore other opportunities at this time.”
“I hope Chase is able to find a leader that can positively impact the community and help them to move forward and grow,” Hittle wrote in the resignation letter.
Interim Superintendent Xernona Thomas told Chase Street parents and staff that Rachel Williams, executive director of leadership development, will provide support to assistant principal Allison Niedzwiecki until an interim principal is selected.
Thomas also said parents should expect a timeline for the new principal hiring process once the process is finalized.
“I am confident our teachers and staff at Chase Street Elementary will continue to serve our students and maintain a focus on instruction,” Thomas wrote.
Andrea Neher, who held the position for the 2018-2019 school year, carried out her contract but did not renew it for the next year.
According to Neher’s resignation letter, she left because she was unclear about expectations for her and what she could do to improve.
“It is my sincerest hope that my resignation provides you with the opportunity to hire a principal that can better meet your expectations for Chase Street School,” Neher wrote.
Adam Kurtz served as the principal from 2009 until the 2017-2018 school year, when he did not renew his contract to “move on to a new adventure.”
This most recent resignation comes after a slew of principal changes in Clarke County School District at the end of last school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.