When Chris Sugiuchi grabbed the extra 3D printer in his Chase Street Elementary classroom, he wasn’t thinking about face mask shortages at hospitals.
It was right before he left for spring break, and the COVID-19 outbreak was just starting to reach Georgia. His wife warned him he may be out of his classroom for a while, and he saw a story about 3D printers used in Italy to make pieces for ventilators.
“I’ve always been a maker and a tinker,” Sugiuchi said. “I fix all kinds of stuff all the time — or try to.”
He didn’t think that, less than two weeks into the Clarke County School District closure, he would receive a request from Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for 100 face shields.
The request started after he created a prototype face shield using a 3D printer and a laser cutter. The idea came from family members working in nursing homes and the health care industry who faced shortages for personal protective equipment, a problem happening across the country, according to national news reports.
When he made his first face shield prototype using the 3D printer, he gave it to his neighbor and Piedmont Athens Emergency Department Dr. Karl Barnett. Once they made sure the shield’s plastic wouldn’t break down when sterilized with the hospital’s sanitation wipes, Barnett brought the face shields into his work for himself and his coworkers.
Barnett has one face shield for himself and keeps some of the other ones already made at a nurse station in the emergency department. The face shields can be reused once they are resterilized, and because of the shortage of protective gear, Barnett said this facet of the shields is especially useful.
Hospital workers use the face shields along with a regular surgical mask when working with most COVID-19 patients to prevent virus droplets from getting in their eyes, nose or mouths, Barnett said. The N95 masks are only used when health care professionals are working with high-risk patients.
Sugiuchi taught Barnett’s children in his STEM classes at Chase Street Elementary, and Barnett said he immediately trusted any prototype Sugiuchi could make.
“Chris is the type of person who models what Americans do well when we’re faced with a crisis,” Barnett said.
Sugiuchi has taught STEM for 12 years and been an educator for 23 years. He teaches Chase Street students how to problem solve through systematic thinking through the once-a-week STEM specials class.
Sugiuchi found the face shield downloadable design on PrusaPrinters, a website with 3D printer designs from people around the world.
Prusa Research developed a face shield design, which is a rounded sheet of clear plastic that connects to a head strap and reinforced with hard plastic on the top and bottom.
Sugiuchi has delivered 11 masks to the Piedmont emergency response department since the first prototype, and he’s working on fulfilling the entire order, which will take three to four days, while eliciting help from the community.
“It’s painfully slow,” Sugiuchi said. “The 3D printer part takes three-and-a-half hours for each headband.”
However, since posting publicly about the project on Facebook, he’s received an outpour of community support in terms of equipment, funds and other assistance.
“Lots of people have been eager to do something,” said Barnett, who said others have made N95 masks for the hospital workers.
Sugiuchi makes the plastic top and bottom of the face shield with the 3D printer, and he cuts the clear PETG plastic, the same kind used to make single-use water bottles, with a laser cutter. Then he hand ties it together with buttonhole elastic.
The face shields themselves cost about $2-3 each to make, Sugiuchi said, but it’s the time that goes into each mask that’s the problem.
Sugiuchi said he can make about 45 more with his materials on hand, and he’s already ordered more sheets of plastic. However, he said he doesn’t have the production capacity to realistically supply the hospital.
Sugiuchi had an extra 3D printer in addition to the Chase Street Elementary’s 3D printer because of a project he was doing with the students, so he packed up that one to use during the school closures.
On Thursday, he went back to the school to get more materials, saying interim Superintendent Xernona Thomas and Chase Street Elementary Principal Laura Kraus have been especially helpful.
“I’m getting requests from individuals, and I would love for the hospitals to have enough, but right now there’s a crazy shortage,” Sugiuchi said.
The University of Georgia College of Engineering, which has more resources to create the face shields than Sugiuchi, is finalizing its face shield design to start the 3D printing process, said College of Engineering Director of Communications Mike Wooten.
Sugiuchi hopes that he will soon be able to transition to smaller orders to help neighbors, friends and family in the health care field who cannot get access to personal protective equipment.
