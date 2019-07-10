After a successful crowdfunding campaign to buy its building last summer, local arthouse theater Ciné is preparing to launch phase two of its strategic plan — a fundraising campaign.
“The main hurdle was getting the down payment. If we didn’t do that, we wouldn’t be here,” Ciné Executive Director Pamela Kohn said.
The Athens Film Arts Institute — a nonprofit organization that runs Ciné — successfully raised $625,000 in June 2018, enough for the first portion of the building’s downpayment. Since then, building expenditures have started to add a weight to Cine’s pocketbook.
In 2018, for every 78 cents AFAI brought in, it spent a dollar. To fight this deficit, the AFAI is ramping up its fundraising efforts. Kohn claims that although it’s normal for charities to operate in a slight deficit, Ciné has made plans to fix the problem.
Swinging into full force mid-July, Ciné’s new fundraising efforts seek to finance the organization’s independence campaign, a reservoir of money to be used specifically to cover its mortgage payments, building upkeep and other related costs.
Ciné’s current goal is to raise $50,000 for the Independence Fund. As of today, Ciné has raised approximately $6,500.
In addition, the theater is hoping to increase its membership and receive more donations. Ciné currently has approximately 600 individual members and is striving to have 1,000 members at least by the end of 2019, Kohn said.
In the months leading up to the fundraising campaign, AFAI board members and staff have been implementing new ideas.
Planning and preparation
To better organize its efforts, the AFAI added five seats to its board of directions and filled its vacant seats. Now, a total of 20 volunteer members sit on the board.
Additionally, two University of Georgia students — as apart of the MBA Leadership Fellows Program — collaborated with the board to design a strategic plan for Ciné. A co-instructor for that course, Andrew Salinas, also worked with the students and the board.
“Our partnership with Ciné was purely win-win,” Salinas said. “Our student group got an up-close look at the business side of a beloved, local nonprofit and Ciné [got] a comprehensive, strategic plan to help guide their next stages of growth. This was an exceptional collaboration.”
While fundraising is a key aspect, the plan also encompasses staffing and operations. Salinas and the two students also hosted two open-ended focus groups where Ciné projectionist, bartenders and other staff came and offered their experience and perspective. Ciné has quickly begun implementing the final plan, which the board and Salinas and his team finished in May.
Although the campaign started mid-June, Ciné did not heavily promote the campaign during its opening weeks, expecting many people would be traveling in June. However, Ciné is on the cusp of moving into “a campaign mindset,” Kohn explained.
Phase Two: Sustainability
The nonprofit plans to reach their $50,000 goal by actively promoting the fundraiser through social media, its weekly newsletter and in-person before each film showing. Ciné has also partnered with local radio station WUGA to raise awareness about the fundraiser by running ads.
Ciné is also looking to bring in money from new sources.
This summer, the AFAI recently introduced the opportunity for corporate sponsorships. For $5,000, a corporate member can send two of its employees per day to the cinema to enjoy a movie with unlimited popcorn, Kohn said.
Ciné will also begin reaching out to more organizations for grants and partnerships. In the past, the AFAI has worked with groups such as the Athens Area Community Foundation and the Coolidge Theatre Loan.
“Because we are a nonprofit, a lot of our operational overhead goes to sustaining operations,” Kohn said. “The fundraising that we do is very cognizant towards specific things like the building and it’s upkeep.”
On top of its responsibility of scheduling programming and continuing community outreach, the AFAI is now responsible for paying the building’s mortgage, upkeep, insurance and other such expenses.
“One does not preclude the other, they both have to go hand-in-hand,” Kohn said.
The nonprofit has scheduled new events and movie series for the summer. One such series — Tarantino Fest — will feature all of Quentin Tarantino’s films in preparation for the filmmaker’s upcoming movie. The series began July 4.
The campaign will go until the goal is met. Although the campaign has no end date, the bills will still have their due dates. However, Ciné’s campaigns might be enough to reverse the slight deficit and put the theater in the green.
“I’m very optimistic [about the future], we have a fantastic board of directors. We have such an amazing staff,” Kohn said. “The energy and the “can-do” attitude is very tangible.”
