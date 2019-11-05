Atlanta police are searching for a senior Clark Atlanta University student from Athens who has been missing since October 30.
Alexis Janae Crawford, 21, was last seen in the Atlanta and Fulton County area, according to a Facebook post from a family member. Crawford is a graduate of Clarke Central High School.
According to an Atlanta Police Department missing person report, Crawford last contacted her sister via text message around 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 30. Crawford’s roommate last saw her at 12:30 a.m. that night.
Crawford’s family told police they last saw her wearing a black T-shirt or hoodie and a cheetah print headscarf during a FaceTime call, according to the report.
APD held a press conference with Crawford’s family members on Nov. 4 at the Atlanta Public Safety headquarters. Rev. Markel Hutchins, an Atlanta-based Baptist minister and civil rights advocate, represented the family during the conference.
“This is a very hard time for our family,” said Alexandria Crawford, Alexis Crawford’s younger sister, at the press conference. “If Lexi [is] watching, I just want you to know you’ll always be my role model. You’re my strength [and] my aspirations in life, and I just want you to come home and be safe.”
Anyone with information on Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to contact APD Detectives T. Fantauzzi at Tnfantauzzi@atlantaga.gov or J. Golphin at 404-546-4235 or Jgolphin@atlantaga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.