As students and teachers are acclimating to distance learning for the rest of the year, the Clarke County Board of Education took to Zoom for its April 2 work session.
District changes amid the COVID-19 outbreak were the main topic of conversation for the first half of the meeting.
Interim Superintendent Xernona Thomas said teachers and principals have continued to improve their resources and engagement with students.
“It’s really assuring to me that no one is satisfied with what we did last week or what we did the first week,” Thomas said. “The cliche of Clarke County is ‘better every day,’ but literally I’ve seen that in practice right now.”
Board members who have children in the district expressed praise for teachers’ efforts to keep students engaged.
Distance learning
District 1 member Greg Davis asked for data on the number of students logging into assignments and learning sites. Yet none is available right now because of the newness of the situation, said Brannon Gaskins, the chief academic officer at Clarke County School District.
With the statewide mandate to close all Georgia public schools for the rest of the academic year, Gaskins said teachers are ramping up their attempts to contact families from whom they have not heard.
Gaskins meets with school principals multiple times a week in order to adjust and improve the distant learning strategies.
Teachers must be available between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for students every weekday and respond to emails within 24 hours, Gaskins said. They also should be available 30 minutes a day for live video chatting with students. If families or students have trouble reaching their teachers, Gaskins recommends they talk with the school’s principal directly.
Thomas also reassured the district that students will not be held back in the same grade because of the pandemic, which she said was rumored on social media.
“We have a commitment — because of equity and because of our passion in making sure every student is successful — to do what we can to provide some instruction to every child,” Thomas said. “It is not ideal, but we feel strongly that something is better than nothing.”
Thomas also asked the board to help her find fun educational resources that give parents and students opportunities to learn together in new ways, such as virtual museum tours.
The district is also looking for a new way to honor high school seniors now that the typical graduation ceremony cannot take place. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that all K-12 public schools would close for the remainder of the school year, but online learning will continue.
“We are working to see what we can do so they can be celebrated and recognized for their accomplishments,” Thomas said.
Meal distribution
This week, the district served more than 38,000 meals, which is the highest weekly distribution since the service started, according to data from communications manager Beth Moore. The district has distributed more than 87,000 meals since March 13.
No meals will be served during the district’s mid-spring break from April 10-13, but Lawrence Harris, the executive director of community engagement, said they will pack extra food for students the Thursday before the break.
The district had already moved from a five-day distribution to two-day in order to adhere to the county’s shelter-in-place policy. They now serve students multiple meals per distribution day instead of serving one day at a time.
“Ideally, even though we aren’t doing meal service on Friday or Monday, we are going to cushion the meals enough that Thursday and Tuesday to make sure the kids have enough food,” said Harris, who leads the COVID-19 nutrition services.
Harris said the district also started providing free meals to food insecure staff members on March 24.
With the help of community partners, such as UGArden and the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, chefs, including Peter Dale, have made meals with donated food and given them out to staff. Within 45 minutes on the first day, they ran out of food, Harris said. They plan to continue this service every Tuesday.
Projects and policy changes
Board members expressed concern about the loss of revenue to the district amid the pandemic. Chief Financial Officer Chris Griner said they will not know how they will be affected for two or three months.
However, Griner said they have enough funds to continue with scheduled projects and a September bond payment.
“The key is going to be if UGA has classes in the fall and a football season,” Griner said. “That’s normally when we get a big jump in revenue.”
The district will move forward on two Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects for the high school athletic departments — a new field house and track improvements for Cedar Shoals High School and a new eight-lane track and turf field for Clarke Central High School. The projects will cost more than $6.6 million total.
The board also debated an adjustment to the public participation in board meeting policy. The proposed policy change adds a consequence to public speakers who speak longer than their three-minute allotted time.
After a speaker who violates the policy has received a warning, they go on probation from speaking at the board meetings for three months. Another violation ups the probation to one year.
Some board members thought the policy targets one member of the community and didn’t find the consequence necessary, while others noted the policy needed some sort of reinforcement for people to follow it. They did not agree on a resolution.
The next board meeting will take place virtually on April 9, and the district asks community members to email comments to palmerli@clarke.k12.ga.us to be read out loud by the board president. Comments must be submitted by 4 p.m. that day and not exceed three minutes when read out loud.
