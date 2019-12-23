John Knox, a Clarke County Board of Education member and University of Georgia geography professor, announced he would not pursue reelection for his BOE seat for District 8 in a Facebook post on Dec. 21.
Knox was elected to the BOE in a general election in 2016. He served on the board’s policy committee, as vice-chair of the government relations committee and as chair of the finance committee.
In a statement on his school board Facebook page, Knox said he “will no longer be able to perform to [his] satisfaction” his duties as a UGA professor while serving the students of Clarke County. The undergraduate atmospheric sciences major he oversees at UGA grew in size by 100% in the past two years, Knox said in the post.
“This rapidly growing number of students and advisees will require my full attention in order to maximize their educational experiences and career opportunities,” Knox said in the post.
Knox added he plans to focus on promoting diversity in his program at UGA in the next five years.
In his closing statement, Knox thanked the residents of Clarke County.
“My thanks to the residents of Clarke County, and in particular to the citizens of District 8, for this opportunity to give back to our community. I look forward to working with Dr. [Xerona] Thomas and my fellow Board members in 2020,” Knox said.
Knox’s term with the BOE ends Dec. 2020.
