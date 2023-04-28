The Clarke County School District is considering modifying school start and end times for the 2023-2024 academic year, according to the CCSD website.
Two alternative schedules, which have varying proposed ending and starting times for elementary, middle, and high schools, are currently being considered. CCSD is accepting feedback to feedback@clarke.k12.ga.us on the proposed options through April 30. The proposals favor aiding high school students in maximizing instructional time and decreasing time missed for extracurricular activities by having high school start and end earlier.
A study committee of school leaders and district staff was created in response to data revealing the district, under the current schedule, is unable to provide high-level transportation service to all students. The data showed recent middle and high school morning on-time drop-off rates were 82% and 75% respectively, which are rates far below industry standards, the post said.
The committee identified two issues related to the CCSD bus system. The first issue is, due to the two-tiered schedule of elementary, middle and high school buses along with Classic City High School and Athens Community Career Academy buses, route times are stacked tightly and do not provide a margin of error if there is an issue with a route or a student.
The second issue is CCSD’s current model does not allow for flexibility when a bus driver resigns, is absent or on days when there are a significant number of field trips scheduled. The issue has been exacerbated by the national bus driver shortage, according to the post.
“Although each proposed schedule presents pros and cons, CCSD is focused on providing a solution that best serves students and allows for maximum instructional time,” the post said.