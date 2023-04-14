The Clarke County School District has announced Kenneth Vaughan as the new principal of Hilsman Middle School, effective July 1, according to a press release from the district. The Clark County Board of Education approved the hiring of Vaughan at its April 13 meeting.
Vaughan has 20 years of classroom and leadership experience. He served as assistant principal of Alps Road Elementary School from 2010-2013. He has also served as an assistant principal at Central Gwinnett High School, lead math instructional coach at Parklane Elementary School in Fulton County and behavior specialist at Mays High before assuming his current role as assistant principal of Benjamin E. Myers High School of Atlanta Public Schools, a position he has held since 2021, according to the press release. Vaughan also has educational consulting experience and has written more than a dozen books.
“He brings a strong instructional knowledge and commitment to sustaining a collaborative and inclusive school community,” Dr. Jennifer Scott, CCSD’s Chief of Academics and Student Support, said in the release.
Vaughan has a bachelor’s degree in education from Norfolk State University, a master’s in educational administration and policy from Regent University and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Phoenix.
"I am humbled and thankful for the opportunity to serve as the principal of Hilsman Middle School,” Vaughan said in the release. “I am looking forward to partnering with students, staff, parents, and community leaders to cultivate the future leaders of the Hilsman community.”
Vaughan will replace Capucina Douglass, who left Hilsman in February to serve as a principal in the Gwinnett County School District. Nick Hussain, Hilsman’s interim principal, will remain in the role for the remainder of the year, and return to his position as assistant principal for the 2023-2024 year. Interim assistant principal Randall Watkins will return to his classroom teaching role next school year, according to the release.