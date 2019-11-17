Clarke County School District Board of Education member Frances Berry has resigned from the board effective Nov. 15, according to a CCSD press release from Nov. 17.
The reasons for Berry’s departure were not disclosed. Berry’s term will end on Dec. 31, 2020, according to the release.
Berry was filling a vacancy left by Vernon Payne, who vacated his position due to health concerns in January. Per Georgia law, the remaining members of the board will appoint a “qualified resident of the education district” to serve for the remainder of Berry’s unexpired term, the release said.
CCSD will begin an application process for residents of District 2 looking to fill Berry’s vacancy at an unspecified date in the future.
