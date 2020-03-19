Clarke County School District served 4,654 meals on its first day of student meal distribution and pickup.
Students will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch as long as schools are closed, which will be through March 31, according to a CCSD press release.
Hilsman Middle School and Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School were used as pick-up locations, and buses were loaded with meals and distributed along 15 routes.
The district will continue offering meals in the same way through next week, though noted the distribution process “is a work in progress.”
The district also offers medical services to students and staff at Hilsman Health Center during the school closures.
Gov. Brian Kemp mandated all public school closures through March 18-31 on Monday in order to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus. Before this announcement, CCSD already closed all schools in the district March 16-20.
