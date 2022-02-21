Beginning Feb. 28, the Clarke County School District will make mask-wearing optional on all CCSD campuses, according to a Friday announcement from Xernona Thomas, the CCSD superintendent.
This decision was made using COVID-19 data from the school district and Athens-Clarke County community COVID-19 data. Cases in Clarke County schools “are well below 5% and have been for several weeks,” Thomas said in a statement posted to CCSD’s website.
Masks are required on all school buses. Changes to that rule are determined based on directives from the Centers for Disease Control, according to the statement.
Additionally, the district will be allowing visitors to return to the school campuses for scheduled meetings or events but has asked that the school be contacted prior to the visit.
Maks will be encouraged at “large school-based events or gatherings,” and CCSD reserves the right to temporarily reinstate a mask requirement depending on each school’s COVID-19 positivity rate, Thomas said.
CCSD will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases through their CCSD COVID-19 reporting dashboard. Additionally, they will provide contact tracing, case investigation support for positive cases and host school-based COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics.
CCSD will continue to follow CCSD protocols and mitigation efforts.