Clarke County School District opened a permanent job posting for the principal of Cedar Shoals High School on Oct. 23, according to a CCSD news release.

Cedar Shoals Principal Derrick Maxwell has accepted a job at a neighboring school district and will resign effective Oct. 29. Associate Principals Aaron Carter and Antonio Derricotte will serve as co-interim principals beginning Oct. 30, CCSD Superintendent Demond Means said in a statement.

Carter has worked at Cedar Shoals for 12 years and has served as an assistant principal at Cedar Shoals for five. Derricotte, who has been at Cedar Shoals for three years, has served in education for 18 years.

“Mr. Carter and Mr. Derricotte currently serve in leadership capacities that require them to provide great oversight to the school’s day-to-day operations,” Means said in the statement. “These two skilled leaders are well-positioned to assume this important role.”

The principal position pays between $93,023.05 and $134,146.58 per year and comes with a $5,000 hiring bonus, according to the job posting. Applicants must have at least two years of assistant principal experience and three years of classroom teaching experience.

Hiring for the position will follow a multi-step process involving parents, teachers, staff, community members, students and the superintendent. According to the release, the district will post a survey for community stakeholders to provide input on the position’s requirements.

The interim principals may serve until the end of the school year, according to the release. There will be two rounds of interviews before the superintendent presents a hiring recommendation to the Board of Education.