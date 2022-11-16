Clarke County School District Superintendent Robbie Hooker answered questions about the school district, programs and policies at the Nellie B. Community Center on Monday night.
The event marked Hooker’s third town hall, where citizens have been invited to listen to the superintendent answer submitted questions and address new ones in an open conversation with the parents and staff within Clarke County schools.
Hooker’s almost 30-year-career in education eventually led him back to working in Athens-Clarke County to fulfill the role of superintendent on Oct. 10. He replaced Xernona Thomas who announced her retirement in November 2021.
Attendees at the town hall discussed safety concerns, projects for improvement and mentorship programs for those enrolled in Clarke County schools.
Hooker emphasized the importance of partnering with parents and teachers alike for the safety and betterment of the students throughout the meeting.
“We all need to work together for the safety of the schools,” Hooker said.
Hooker acknowledged requests to fix up the playground at Gaines School Elementary and mentioned possibly creating a walkway at the school.
Several people brought up the importance of mentor programs within the schools, including the Clarke County Mentor Program. Hooker himself challenged those in attendance to mentor a student.
“If we invest in our kids, we will see a better community. If you spend more time with them now, our kids don’t want our money, they want time. They want someone to listen to them, to invest in them and to believe them, and say, ‘I believe in you, no matter which environment you come from, what side of the tracks.’ If kids hear, ‘I believe in you, and I’m here to support you,’ it’ll make a difference in their lives,” Hooker said.
Cyndee Perdue Moore, the executive director of public relations and communications for CCSD, announced at the end of the event that the next town hall is Thursday at Cedar Shoals High School from 6-7 p.m.