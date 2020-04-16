Clarke County students will not have any online academic assignments after May 1, according to an April 15 press release from the Clarke County School District.
CCSD made the change because of the difficulty of online instruction for students and staff, noting the different access students may have to the internet and other resources.
The school year would normally have ended on May 21.
Any assignments completed during the remote learning period, from March 18 to May 1, will not negatively affect a student’s grade, the release said. Instead, these assignments will only be calculated into a student’s grade if it increases their final score.
All elementary and middle school students will receive a pass or fail grade for the semester instead of numerical grades, the release said. No summer school will be offered for these students.
High school students from ninth to 11th grade who have an 80 or higher in their classes as of April 25 can accept those grades as their final score for the semester. If they have a 79 or below in a class, they can use the remaining weeks of remote learning to increase their grades.
High school students will have an option of summer school from June 1-30 if they have failing averages in a class. For those with an average of 60-69 points, they can take a “mini” semester to regain the credits. If they have below a 60, they must retake the course.
High school seniors who have a 70 or higher in their classes as of April 25 can accept those grades as their final scores for the semester. Seniors with a 69 or below can continue to submit assignments until May 21 to improve their average.
All students can keep their electronic devices over the summer. For seniors or students transferring to another school district, CCSD will provide more information about how to return the devices, the release said.
Students in dual enrollment will receive separate instructions from their partner school about continued learning for the semester.
Pre-K students will still have remote learning activities until May 21 with work packets provided by the Office of Early Learning.
