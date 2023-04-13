Clarke County School District will host multiple listening sessions for families to share thoughts as contribution to the district’s development of a new five-year strategic plan, according to a release from CCSD.
CCSD partnered with the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement to help develop the plan. Phase one is the engagement phase, which includes four one-hour sessions for families to share their perspectives “about what is important to consider about the future of [the] students,” an email from W.R. Coile Middle School principal Beverly L. Ford said. GLISI will facilitate the sessions, which are open to anyone in the community.
The sessions will take place at the following times and locations: 4-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 at Tuckston United Methodist Church, 6-7 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at Clarke Central High School media center, 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at Cedar Shoals High School cafeteria, and 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 at the Athens-Clarke County Library.
Refreshments will be provided, according to the email. Following the public sessions, the input will be used to generate the next Strategic Plan, which will also include the district's mission, core beliefs and vision, all of which the public can also share feedback on.
After the "action planning phase", which will be made up of the development of measures, objectives and action steps, recommendations for the district's 2023-2028 strategic goals and priorities will then be shared with the Board of Education for adoption later this year, according to the release. A website to provide updates on the strategic planning process has also been created.