Clarke County School District announced its plan to provide breakfast and lunch to students on Saturday. The district has suspended classes for one week amid COVID-19 concerns.

Starting Tuesday, students and parents can pick up both breakfast and lunch from two locations, Hilsman Middle School and Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to a press release.

A CCSD school bus will also deliver meals to certain neighborhoods, and the district will post a list delivery times on its website by noon Monday.

Students must be present to receive the meal, and adult meals are not available for purchase at this time. The district recommended people picking up meals to wash their hands at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their faces and avoid sick people.

CCSD is also asking for adult volunteers to help with the meal distribution. They need 35 volunteers per day, according to a Facebook post by Fenwick Broyard, the CCSD community support specialist.

Volunteers can choose to ride the bus and hand-deliver meals along the bus routes, pass out meals at the school distribution centers or help navigate traffic and regulate social distancing.

The district noted two other community resources to get meals: Our Daily Bread and Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. United Way of Northeast Georgia’s hotline, 211, can connect families to more resources.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture preemptively approved states to allow school districts to continue distributing meals while waiving the “congregate feeding” requirement. States still have to ask USDA before receiving this distribution, said Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue at a House Appropriations Committee subcommittee hearing for the department’s fiscal year 2021 budget request. As of March 12, nine states have received waivers, according to a USDA release.