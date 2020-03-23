Clarke County School District will remain closed until April 7 because of the new stay-at-home ordinance from the Athens-Clarke County government, according to a letter sent to the CCSD community Sunday.

The ACC commission unanimously approved the ordinance mandating that people stay home, unless they are on essential trips, and all non-essential businesses close. The ordinance ends April 7 unless the commission extends it.

Clarke County schools are already closed through March 31, per a state-ordered closure of all public K-12 schools. This decision extends the district’s closure by one week.

High school proms, which were scheduled until April 3, will be postponed, though CCSD did not specify a date or location, according to the letter.

High school graduation ceremonies, which usually take place in Stegeman Coliseum, will also be relocated because of the University of Georgia campus closure. CCSD hopes to keep the same date for graduation, but it may change depending on the current ACC ordinance prohibiting groups of 10 or more people, according to the letter.

“We are all learning to navigate a temporary new normal and are working to ensure that the needs of our students, families and staff are met,” interim Superintendent Xernona Thomas said in the letter. “I am very appreciative of all of the support our staff and community have provided to CCSD.”

Free breakfast and lunch will continue to be served to students at two pick-up locations and along bus routes. In the first four days, CCSD served more than 17,000 meals, according to the letter.

During the closure, the district will continue online learning for students and hope to keep the lessons engaging with school spirit days and Facebook live reading circles, according to the letter.