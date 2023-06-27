The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office has begun a new partnership with Mediko, a health care company specializing in correctional facilities, the department announced Wednesday. The partnership will provide the Clarke County Jail with medical supplies and personnel.
Clarke County Sheriff John Q. Williams said the Sheriff’s Office was on the market for a new partnership due to a need for more services in the jail. The previous contract with another company hadn’t been re-negotiated in more than a decade, Williams said, and the Sheriff’s Office wanted an upgrade.
The partnership has allowed the sheriff’s office to better administer medications to inmates, treat ongoing illnesses, treat mild illnesses like the cold and the flu and offer some COVID-19 testing. However, Williams said the most significant improvement will be expanded mental health care services for incarcerated people.
“The services we’re getting are way, way, way beyond what we had in the past,” Williams said.
The office chose Mediko out of a slew of candidates with the help of the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission and City Manager Blaine Williams. After reviewing the proposed partnerships, the group decided that Mediko would be the best fit for the county, Williams said.
The roughly $4 million contract is currently set for a year, with the option to renew once it ends, Williams said.
“If [incarcerated people] have, you know, mental health [issues], drug addiction, any of those things, then we can truly help them get where they need to be,” Williams said.