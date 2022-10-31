Trapeze artists, candy apples, face painting and a haunted house are just a few of the activities that children and families were able to experience at the Fall Festival hosted by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff John Q. Williams on Friday evening.
Seventeen organizations from across the ACC government and community were vendors at the event, which took place at the CCSO’s Training Center. They included ACC Transit, Project Safe, Cornerstone Church Athens and St. Mary’s Healthcare System.
“Today we are here to pass out some information about our services and some candy and some other fun things that we have for kids,” Mary Haddon, the Community Engagement Director at Project Safe, a nonprofit organization that serves domestic violence victims in Athens and surrounding areas. “So it's just a really great opportunity to get out in the community, meet some new people.”
Invitations for the festival asked participants to bring a canned food item to donate to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
“There's a kind of an ongoing competition throughout the county to get those donations up so we can help people by the holidays,” Williams said, while dressed in a Wolverine costume for the event.
A broader impact
According to Williams, the festival is the biggest fall event that his office has organized for the community. His childhood Halloween experience of having a safe place to have fun in Gary, Indiana gave him the idea for the event.
“My dad ran a local community center,” Williams said. “And he always had a big event there. And kids from all over the city of Gary would come and they'd be in costumes, they had contests, we had bobbing for apples, all those things.”
The Sheriff’s Office also planned the festival to strengthen the community’s relationship with law enforcement.
“You can't just say, ‘Hey, we're gonna go arrest our way out of the problem,’”Williams said. “We have to look at what the root causes are, and if you don't have these conversations, we can't get there. And if we don't have a relationship with the community, we can't have those conversations.”
The department showed some of their drones and cars for participants to see how they operate.They also wanted children and community members to see the humanity in law enforcement members, a big reason for Sheriff Williams’s Wolverine costume.
“He's a reluctant hero,” Williams said, referring to the Marvel character. “But at the end, he does the right thing.”