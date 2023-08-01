Athens has long been known by its iconic nickname: the Classic City. But where did the nickname come from?
The naming of Athens is tied to the founding of the University of Georgia. UGA became the first state-chartered university in 1785, but did not have a campus for 16 years. The site for UGA was selected in 1801 on a hill above a trading settlement called Cedar Shoals. The settlement was on the banks of the Oconee River, in what was then Jackson County.
In 1805, John Milledge, one of UGA’s trustees and a former Georgia governor, bought 633 acres of land and donated it to the university. He named the newly established town after Athens, Greece — a center of learning in the classical world, home to Plato’s Academy and renowned thinkers including Socrates and Aristotle.
Over the years, Athenians embraced the nickname the Classic City and made it a part of the town’s identity. Several establishments and products have taken on some form of the moniker, including Classic City High School, Classic City News, the Classic Center, Classic City Church, Classic City Lager from Creature Comforts Brewery and more. In Athens, you can find anything from restaurants to medical offices bearing the label.
The home of the Bulldogs is not the only Athens in the country. In fact, there are 20 namesakes of Athens in the United States, plus a village in New York, a borough in Pennsylvania and a county in Ohio. The other Athens locations, aside from Georgia, are found in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
While Athens, Georgia, is not the first or the only Athens in the country, it is home to some significant history and culture, including a renowned university with back-to-back football national championships.
Athens’ music scene has birthed cultural juggernauts and influenced numerous musical movements. The Classic City is home to iconic performers such as R.E.M., The B-52s, The Primates, the Indigo Girls and many more. Several of these acts are commemorated on the Athens Music Walk of Fame, which was launched in 2020. The city’s love of music has been celebrated each year since 1996 with AthFest, a music and arts festival that fundraises for K-12 music and art education.
According to the Athens-Clarke County government, Athens is home to 41 local historic landmarks. These include the world’s only double-barrel cannon, built during the Civil War, and the Morton Theatre, one of the first and oldest surviving vaudeville theaters in the United States to be owned and operated by a Black owner. From 1954 to 2010, Athens was also the home of the Navy Supply Corps school, where all active-duty Navy supply officers were trained. It is also home to the Georgia Museum of Art, the official state art museum since 1982, which is open to the public with free admission.
Athens also has its fair share of famous natives including singer and actor Titus Burgess, rapper Quavo, photographer Jason Thrasher, aviation pioneer Ben T. Epps, actress and television personality Phaedra Parks, Academy Award winning actress Kim Basinger, actor Jeff Daniels and more.
Athens’ nickname of the Classic City can be traced back to the city’s establishment, but in the over 200 years since, Athens has grown to embrace and live up to the moniker.