The Athens Neighborhood Health Center is known to serve Athens-Clarke County with affordable health care to those in need. However, the pandemic has caused it to successfully deliver this care from tents outside.

The Red & Black spoke to Jennifer Richardson, the marketing and outreach director at ANHC, to learn how the clinic has been adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic as a health care facility.

Editor's Note: This Q&A is a part of a Red & Black series speaking with Athens clinics on how they adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red & Black: Can you give me a run-through of how your clinic has been handling COVID-19 since the beginning of the year [2020]?

Richardson: With the onset of COVID-19, which was about the end of February 1, we put in place a protocol. We made an A and a B team so that we wouldn't have all of our staff in the office every day. ... Another thing that we put into place was a frequency of sanitizing. If we had a patient who was positive our cleaning team would come in and sanitize after each of those. Eventually, for safety and efficiency, we were able to see people under the tent, meaning that we could triage them there before they entered the building, because after having a few positives and having the building sanitized every time, it can be expensive. … Our website also included a COVID testing link, which is still on our website, so that people can go there and they can register. Most people are working remotely. So, other things that we ran into was that, because we were outside, trying to make sure that you could enter information accurately. We even moved our wifi modem to the outside of the building so we could have access in our tents.

The Red & Black: What has been the most difficult thing during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the pre-COVID time in terms of handling the clinic and its everyday functions?

Richardson: Some of the things that we stopped doing was letting people wait in the waiting area. So we removed chairs to make sure that everybody is 6 feet apart. We had to encourage our staff not to eat lunch together. The process changed as a whole and adapting took some time.

The Red & Black: Does your staff get tested for COVID-19 every day?

Richardson: Our staff is encouraged to get tested when possible and at least weekly before their shifts start. We made sure that we had enough PPE for employees so that we can make sure that they were protected as well as possible. We had many people from the community donate masks. We were very appreciative of that. Additionally, we have teamed up in the Wellness Coalition to get COVID-19 tests to the public.

The Red & Black: Have you seen patient numbers increase or decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Richardson: We have seen an increase in our clinic due to COVID-19 symptoms, testing and even vaccinations.

The Red & Black: Have you gotten any news about receiving COVID-19 vaccinations for your staff and patients at the clinic?

Richardson: Yes, we have received vaccinations. Our first batch was 100 vials. And then we received 300, and now we're waiting on 600. So they’re coming in pretty steady, and we have a waitlist because people are calling before we get them. We are following the CDC guidelines and administering vaccinations.

The Red & Black: What else would you like to share with the readers of this article?

Richardson: Just to let the public know that this is serious. I don't think people realize how serious this is. Lately, the number of people that I've been hearing about who have contacted COVID-19, who are hospitalized, are young people in their 20s and 30s. It means that the variants are coming out. We know the CDC said that they were treating every variant as a new high, so we don't know what is to come. And so it's still very important that people also continue to follow guidelines.