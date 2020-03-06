The Clarke County Board of Education approved a new principal for Cedar Shoals High School Thursday night.
Antonio Derricotte, who has been serving as the co-interim principal at the school, will take the position.
“Mr. Derricotte is student-focused and values collaboration,” interim Superintendent Xernona Thomas said in a press release. “I am confident he and the Cedar Shoals team will work very well together to set high expectations and provide strong academic instruction and support for students.”
Derricotte has worked at Cedar Shoals for three years and is also a graduate from the school.
“I know (and see each day), greatness in this school,” Derricotte said in the press release. “I am excited about this opportunity to work with students, staff, and our community.”
Derricotte has worked in education for 18 years and has a bachelor of science from Georgia Southern University, a master of arts in teaching from Piedmont College and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Valdosta State University, according to the press release.
Derricotte replaces Derrick Maxwell, who resigned in late October after accepting a position with another school district.
Derricotte will be the fourth principal at the high school in the past four years.
In 2016, former principal Tony Price was placed on administrative leave following an investigation into how the school handled an alleged sexual assault on school ground, according to Flagpole magazine.
Maxwell became the interim principal, but the district hired DeAnne Varitek for the permanent position, which she held from 2016-2018. When she left, Maxwell returned for the position.
After Maxwell resigned, Derricotte and Aaron Carter served as co-interim principals.
