The College Republicans at the University of Georgia hosted a forum for all the GOP candidates running for Georgia’s 10th congressional district at the Miller Learning Center on Wednesday evening. Students and local primary voters in the area had the chance to hear from the six candidates about their policy priorities in different areas The event was moderated by local radio host and news director for Cox Media Group Athens Tim Bryant.
Josh Gregory, chairman of the College Republicans, said all eight qualifying candidates from the Republican Party for the district were invited, but Mike Collins canceled 12 hours prior to the event due to a scheduling conflict and Timothy Barr had to cancel within two hours due to he and his family coming down with an illness.
“Taking back the House is not enough to take back our country. We need to stand up the radical liberals a lot harder to stand up to the big government RINOs and let’s elect candidates that are going to join the Freedom Caucus and stand in the gap for liberty,” Barr said in a statement read during the opening remarks.
Collins did not provide an opening statement in lieu of his absence.
With the primary coming up on May 24, Gregory said this was an opportunity for voters to hear from the candidates at once to be able to choose who they're going to vote for. He said considering how conservative the 10th congressional district is, one of these eight candidates will almost certainly be the next congressman for Athens Clarke County.
The questions ranged from the economy to how to bridge the racial divide, as well as local issues such as the Rivian plan, a proposed plan to build auto manufacturing plants in Morgan and Walton Counties.
When asked about their position on the Rivian plant coming to Georgia, candidate David Curry brought up residents’ concerns.
“They are concerned about tap water. They are concerned about congestion, traffic flows, service levels of local government,” Curry said. “I believe there could have been a lot better job in telling the individuals in the area what they can expect.”
Col. Mitchell Swan said the Rivian plan was approved for a 23 million square foot facility.
“To put that number in perspective because I think people hear ‘Oh they're gonna make cars. That's great,” Swan said. “The Boeing plant in Everett, Washington, is the biggest manufacturing plant in this country, and it's less than six million square feet, and they make aircraft.”
Asking a question submitted by the audience, Bryant asked the candidates how they define hate speech and whether it should be protected by the First Amendment.
Paul Broun, who served the 10th congressional district from 2007-2015 and is running to win back the seat, said he would do everything as a U.S. Marine to uphold the First Amendment so that people can say what they need to say.
Vernon Jones, who is the only candidate endorsed by former president Donald Trump, said “all of our problems are caused by one issue,” when asked about his legislative priorities.
“There's a leadership issue. There’s Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. That's why day one I will be offering articles of impeachment to impeach both of them because they have failed their responsibility,” Jones said.
When asked about climate change, Col. Alan Sims acknowledged it is real but questioned the science behind the current solutions.
“I believe that before we go off the handle trying to fix the problem that we don't know that man is causing, that we should test and see whether that’s so, I don't believe that we have the data to show that man is causing climate change right now,” Sims said.
However, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a group of 1,300 independent scientific experts from countries all over the world, concluded in its Fifth Assessment Report that there's a more than 95% probability that human activities over the past 50 years have warmed the planet.
McMain said nothing disgusts him more than seeing plastic in the ocean, but he believes it is an issue being weaponized by Democrats.
While also criticizing Democrats for the way climate policy has been handled, Jones said he is a firm supporter of air and water quality. While not an advocate for overregulation, he said it’s important to acknowledge the importance of air and water quality. For example, he said he partnered with Georgia Power to build a facility to capture methane gas and convert it to green energy.
The last question of the evening was asked by an audience member and asked what each candidate would do about racial division in the U.S.
Swan said he felt the division was more recent. Admitting he didn’t have an answer, he questioned whether social media may have something to do with it.
McMain said that his wife is a Mexican immigrant and that she did experience racism but said that it was due to ignorance, not hatred.
“We've traveled the 10th district, and as I go to these GOP events, there has not been one instance of any animosity or racism towards my wife. As a matter of fact, they've embraced her graciously,” McMain said.
By contrast, Sims denounced critical race theory.,
“We need to take back control of our history, teach it correctly. We need to get rid of CRT and stop teaching victimhood,” Sims said.
Gideon Fernald, a junior at UGA, thought the forum provided a lot of good conversation.
“I liked a lot of what they were saying but it was kind of good to have a formal forum for all of them to showdown, like a compare and contrast. To me, like some people stood out because of that,” Fernald said.
Likewise, Vice Chairman of College Republicans Emanuel Hernaiz said he was happy with the turnout on a Wednesday evening and that some candidates stood out more with the crowd than others. Hernaiz also said he encourages anyone to get involved with their political party and the primaries on May 24.
“Whether it be Democrat or Republican, go and vote,” Hernaiz said.