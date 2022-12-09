The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission passed the recommendations of the Athens Justice and Memory Project on Tuesday. The decision occurred during the regular session portion of a three-fold meeting for the commission, which also included a work and a special-called session.
According to a Facebook post from The Linnentown Project, $2.5 million will be allocated for addressing the Justice and Memory Project’s recommendations for redress. This will put $1.25 million toward affordable housing preservation and another $1.25 million toward constructing a Center for Racial Justice and Black Futures, the post said.
The Athens Justice and Memory Project is “the first resident-led effort focused on addressing the history and impact of urban renewal in Athens-Clarke County,” according to the ACC Government’s website. Urban renewal projects took place in Athens during the 1960s and often targeted predominately Black neighborhoods as areas to redevelop. The demolition of Linnentown, a historically Black neighborhood, was a part of these projects.
At the mayor and commission meeting, Joey Carter spoke on behalf of Hattie Thomas Whitehead, a Linnetown first-descendant and co-chair of the Justice and Memory Project.
“We have a long way to go for reparations,” Carter said. “But the steps that have been taken here for Linnentown, for the residents, have been huge.”