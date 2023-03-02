District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle hosted a town hall on Monday evening to hear input from constituents and Athens Clarke-County Transportation and Public Works staff about transportation issues in West Athens.
Bicycle-Pedestrian Safety coordinator Daniel Sizemore presented information on the traffic dangers in Athens, including the disproportionate amount of fatal crashes involving pedestrians and a stretch of Atlanta Highway known for high accident rates.
“And in a lot of ways the road infrastructure is built to help prepare you…car safety has come a long way, in the last 40 years,” Sizemore said. “But it's, until we get mechanized armor to be a pedestrian, you're not going to be able to go out on a walk and have that protection.”
Sizemore described initiatives of Athens in Motion Commission and Vision Zero to reduce stress and prioritize vulnerable pedestrians and bikers. AiM is a master plan for bike and pedestrian infrastructure that is preparing for revision and public engagement. Vision Zero is a worldwide initiative to reduce traffic fatalities, coordinated in Athens by Shirelle Hallum, ACC vision zero safety specialist.
Sizemore and Houle discussed the ways that federal funding impacts those local projects. On Feb. 1, the county received one million in funds from the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant to finance the Vision Zero action plan, which aims to create standards for urban, suburban and rural roadway infrastructure like crosswalks.
“The Athens in Motion master plan really focuses on corridors at a time, so it's individual projects,” Sizemore said. “Whereas the Vision Zero action plan, we're really focused on systemic projects.”
Houle pointed out that stormwater drainage, bridges and pavements have been underfunded for years, and that it is necessary to supplement federal funds with local funds for these projects to be completed.
“So when you're seeing some of this local money go to master plans and grants, that adds up to a broader vision of actually freeing up more money for us to have solidly paved roads that we've got local dollars for with federal money feeding into this sacred corridor alongside us,” Houle said, referring to Atlanta Highway.
Rani Katreeb, assistant director of Transportation and Public Works, shared a color-coded map of 17 transportation projects in and around the district to distinguish projects funded locally and those funded by Georgia Department of Transportation. These projects included improvements along Atlanta Highway and Tallassee Road.
Funds for the local projects come from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, Katreeb said.
Stephen Bailey, director of Transportation and Public Works, explained the responsibilities of different public works divisions, including Stormwater Management, Engineering, Streets and Drainage and Traffic Engineering.
“We’ll talk a lot about huge overarching projects that take millions of dollars,” Bailey said. “But in addition to that, Public Works often does all the day to day operations that you'd see on a roadway, so fixing a pothole, picking up dead animals and fixing street lights, all the things that you may see on a regular basis.”
Houle then opened the meeting for an open Q&A, during which individuals expressed concern about Atlanta Highway’s dangerous driving conditions and how the redevelopment of Georgia Square Mall will affect traffic and funding. One citizen said they were disappointed the property was not redeveloped into a well-desired park for the westside of Athens.
Houle said that while the mall redevelopment plan is not perfect, it is the best option for the time being.
“And I'm not going to even pretend like it's my utopian vision for what that area could look like,” Houle said. “I do think it's a lot better than what it currently is. And I also think that it's a lot better than what we could get as an alternative.”