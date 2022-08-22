Athens-Clarke County District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle invited residents of their district to weigh in on several issues and projects during a town hall meeting at Fire Station #2 on Cleveland Road Thursday night.
Houle addressed the new boundaries for District 6 that will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, according to the Athens-Clarke County government website, before getting into discussions on the Fowler Mill Road Bridge, Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or TSPLOST projects, American Rescue Plan Act funds and a Q&A session.
Describing the event as an open meeting, Houle encouraged conversations about the various projects and their impact on the community.
Most residents agreed with the government’s plan to temporarily repair and reopen Fowler Mill Road Bridge. Houle said the bridge will be open again for use in three to six months, before closing again to be completely repaired following formal approval of the proposal on Monday from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Houle explained the 16 of the 34 TSPLOST projects that directly interest District 6, specifically noting projects that focused on improving transportation-related infrastructure for Atlanta Highway and the West Broad Street Corridor, fixing and replacing traffic signs and funding ACC Transit Operations.
Fare-free transit is confirmed to continue to be covered by TSPLOST, said Houle, who received applause from the audience for their work on the issue.
“We have solidified that with this TSPLOST as well as committing a lot of funding to converting to a fully electric fleet. This is all fitting into a master plan that involves expanding service to more locations and hopefully more frequency,” Houle said.
When asked how the residents of District 6 think the nearly $40 million of unallocated ARPA funds should be spent, many raised questions and concerns about the local government’s response to homelessness and issues with affordable housing in ACC.
Other residents discussed a potential allocating of funds toward a community center as well as programs to help senior citizens maintain and keep their homes.
Houle wrapped up the Q&A conversation, inviting attendees to join in upcoming volunteer litter clean-up and open office hours to discuss issues and projects.
The next town hall meeting is scheduled for Sept. 28, Houle said.