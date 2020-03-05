Knowa Johnson, who co-founded the Athens Hip Hop Awards and the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, announced his bid for the Athens-Clarke County District 10 commission seat in a March 5 Facebook post. Johnson has lived in Athens for nearly eight years.
“Athens is a special place with real potential to become a model city for economic & cultural growth driven by inclusiveness, smart incentives and authentic leadership,” Johnson said on the post.
In an interview with The Red & Black, Johnson said he is qualified due to his work with community groups and individuals to help people who “normally don’t have a voice in this community.”
Johnson said he founded the AADM in 2016 with his wife — House District 117 candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson — in response to downtown bar General Beauregard’s. The bar, which had a history of displaying Confederacy paraphernalia, drew scrutiny after serving a drink containing a censored racial slur.
Johnson said he worked with a coalition of individuals, including District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link and Mayor Kelly Girtz, to pass an alcohol licensing ordinance to prohibit discrimination in bars in downtown Athens.
Looking ahead, Johnson hopes to bring more progressive views to the District 10 seat, such as supporting living wages and anti-discrimination initiatives in Athens.
Johnson will face incumbent District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby at the ballot box in the May 19 election.
