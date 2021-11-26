In the summer of 2021, Eugene Gasque said his daughter checked him into a 12-step addiction rehabilitation program in Jefferson. However, his time in the program was short-lived. Gasque said that he is a diabetic and was soon hospitalized. After he was discharged from the hospital, he said he was brought to Athens to receive emergency housing assistance.
This greatly upset his daughter, who, Gasque said, cut ties with him when he failed to finish the program. However, Gasque said the expulsion wasn’t his fault.
“I’m not from up there,” Gasque said. “I didn’t know nobody. I didn’t know nothing like this.”
Gasque said that the emergency shelter he was taken to in Athens was closed, so he found his way into the woods where other unsheltered people were living. He stayed there for 40 days.
Gasque’s story isn’t unique. In an email, District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle said that the Athens-Clarke County Commission has received complaints alleging that people experiencing homelessness have been brought to Athens from out of town to take advantage of the resources the city has to offer.
‘People come, people go’
Caroline Odom, a volunteer with Athens PBJs, said the reputation of Athens-Clarke County as a nonprofit hub is a huge draw to those seeking aid. Houle said demand for housing assistance spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the problem in scale and visibility.
According to the Athens Homelessness Coalition Annual Point-in-Time Count, in January 2020, there were only 189 homeless shelter beds available per night in the county.
Due to safety concerns posed by COVID-19, Point-in-Time data was not gathered in 2021. However, unemployment spiked in April 2020 and the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey that tracks how citizens are affected by the pandemic showed that 31% of individuals surveyed in the week of Feb. 17-March 1 did not make their rent payments.
Though this statistic has improved, with only 21% of respondents surveyed Sept. 29-Oct 11 reporting a missed rent payment, pandemic-related resource scarcity is still reverberating throughout the county, and Hardy said people coming in from out of town doesn’t help.
“It puts a strain on us, the taxpayers, everybody,” Charles Hardy, president of the Alliance Coalition said. “All the shelters are full.”
However, Hardy does not blame the people seeking aid.
“We’re not holding anything against them,” Hardy said. “They’re coming here because they want help in some type of form or fashion.”
In an email Houle said there is no practical way to address the issue of holding other institutions accountable for dropping people off in town and that, perhaps, that shouldn’t be the focus.
“People come, people go. If that is the case, then they need services, we've got services. We should provide those services. That's what the services are for,” said Lesley Cobbs, counseling advocate at Nuçi’s Space, a nonprofit that provides support to prevent suicide.
Looking forward
Cobbs said she doesn’t think that a whole group of people can be ruled out because it's inconvenient, but that the community needs to adapt to meet that need.
“We're seeing the same arguments cycle through from a similar group of people month to month, and similar talking points keep arising regarding people experiencing homelessness,” Houle said in an email. “These sentiments echo anti-immigrant sentiments we're hearing as well.”
For their part, Houle said they are spearheading the drafting of the Resolution to Address Homelessness with Immediacy and Strategic Planning in collaboration with community members working on the front lines. The resolution proposes a multi-year strategic plan to address the issue of homelessness in Athens.
“It would be very helpful to have more [people] showing up at City Hall,” Houle said. “Because we're getting a lot of people showing up to yell at us and not many people showing up to support.”
Town hall meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month and begin at 6 p.m. Houle said they serve as an open mic, where community members can come and speak on what’s happening in the community.
Houle also said they suggest getting involved with any of the dozens of organizations around Athens that specialize in everything from direct outreach to working at shelters.
Hardy agrees with this sentiment. In his view, going out and making people feel like they are a part of the community goes much further than giving food or money without bothering to learn about the person you served.
“What is his name? What is her name? Where did they come from?” Hardy said. “They are a part of the community, whether you want to see it or not. They are a part of the Athens community if they are in Athens.”
Gasque said that he met Hardy while he was living in the woods, and Hardy said the Alliance Coalition gave Gasque the assistance he needed to get back on his feet.
These days, Gasque said he is going to doctors appointments and working on his credit score. He hopes to one day buy a house and start a car restoration business.
“I’m staying to myself,” Gasque said. “Taking care of myself like I’m supposed to, just enjoying my life.
While he hasn’t reconciled with his daughter, Gasque acknowledges that not everything is in his control.
“She wants action, not talk,” Gasque said. “I’m gonna let God handle it.”