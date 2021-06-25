Athens-Clarke County community members Darius Brightwell and Petier Davis and District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker partnered to purchase a bus for the youth in the Athens community as a part of the Save the Youth Initiative, an initiative that hosts social programs for kids and teens.
Brightwell and Davis, founders of the initiative, created the Save the Youth Initiative in response to the increased violence among the youth in Athens. They hoped to give the youth something to do in the summer instead of turning to violence.
After finding that more kids participated in the programs, Davis and Brightwell came to Parker with the idea to transport kids in a bigger vehicle to social events.
“We just started asking the community to contribute to buying a bus because we knew more kids started wanting to come,” Brightwell said.
Parker found the bus on sale at an auction for $5,000. The trio enlisted the help of the community to raise the money.
Davis and Brightwell hosted fundraisers, such as hosting car washes and selling plates of foods, and took donations from members of the community via Cash App and Venmo to raise the money. Parker even advertised the efforts via social media.
The nonprofit organization plans to use the bus to transport kids to different community centers, take them on nature walks and even take the youth on tours of historically Black colleges and universities located in Atlanta. They also plan on involving the elderly by utilizing helpers and the bus to transport the elderly to grocery stores and pharmacies.
“This all we had to do, just show them that you are trying to change the narrative of what’s going on,” Brightwell said.
Brightwell said he thinks that community members should have done something like this a long time ago, and he hopes that more kids become involved in the program.
“The community all dropped the ball a long time ago and nobody just didn’t pick it up,” Brightwell said. “It’s only right for a guy like me from these streets, [who] did the things like stuff these kids doing on some negative stuff back then. Why not do it on a positive note as a grown man?”