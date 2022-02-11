Several Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School community members, including a fifth grade student, spoke at a Thursday Clarke County School District Board of Education meeting to express their concerns and frustrations over the school district’s limited actions regarding an incident at the school where a student’s artwork supporting the LGBTQ+ community was taken down and allegedly likened to a swastika by a school administrator.
When the time for public comment began, District 3 Member Linda Davis reiterated that the board has a policy against personal attacks on individuals and addressed the various signs held by attendees in the room. One sign read “Singh + Scott OUT NOW,” referencing Bipul Singh and Sandra Scott, the administrators accused of likening the artwork to Nazi imagery.
“It’s very uncomfortable to see signs attacking our administration when we’re sitting here trying to conduct a business meeting, so I would ask that we evaluate that in terms of is that an allowable practice,” Davis said.
Board President LaKeisha Gantt directed Davis’ question to attorney Michael Pruett who acknowledged that while the board has a policy to refrain from personal attacks, this likely cannot apply to “general principle statements or signs” from a legal standpoint.
The second speaker of the night, Erin McClanahan, was a music specialist at OAES. McClanahan said her mother died of cancer two weeks ago and her son passed away suddenly last November at the age of one. She said they were the reason she came to the meeting and that the community members attending the meeting were among those who offered support to her in dealing with both deaths.
“Think about your why for being here and what your legacy will be in your position,” McClanahan said. “Will your legacy be comments associating the LGBTQ+ community with the Nazi genocide of the holocaust? Will your legacy be watching the caravans of CCSD teachers leaving for other districts?”
Jami Mays, an OAES parent, spoke next.
“There is a calculated and concerted effort on the part of our school district to gaslight and ignore the real, lived trauma and painful experiences of us Athenians,” Mays said. “I implore you school board members and commend you for continuing to pair crafting policy with directives that will lead to true transparency and accountability.”
The incident was not brought up after the public comments. The BOE meeting ended in an executive session to talk about personnel.