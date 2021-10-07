From Wednesday nights spent salsa dancing at Cloud, to the University of Georgia’s Hispanic Student Association attracting hundreds of students — the Hispanic community in Athens is a serape of bright cultures and vibrant traditions, woven together by their shared identity.
As the weather cools and leaves begin to fall in Athens between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15, local Hispanic and Latinx people take time to celebrate their histories, cultures and contributions to the society of the United States.
Sept. 15 is the anniversary of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua gaining their independence. Mexico celebrates its independence on Sept. 16, and Chile celebrates on Sept. 18. Día de la Raza, a day that highlights the cultural and racial diversity of Latin America, also falls on Oct. 12.
Hispanic refers to people who are of Spanish-speaking origin while Latino refers to people of Latin American descent. Latinx is a relatively new gender-neutral term for Latino or Latina. There is no one-size-fits-all for these descriptors, and the diversity within these communities is reflected in the labels people use for themselves.
Communities beyond the classroom
Raymundo Moncayo is a sophomore social studies education major and vice president of the Hispanic Student Association at UGA. Moncayo is Mexican and a member of the Hispanic community.
With growth in the Hispanic population in the U.S. comes growth in their influence on culture. “Hispanic people are influencing popular culture, music, food, dance, economics, politics and so many other fields. This month is a way of celebrating their contributions, as well as their independence days,” Moncayo said.
Sophomore international affairs major Emily Barrita Chacon is also a member of HSA and finds great joy within the local Hispanic community. Barrita Chacon is a Mexican-Salvadorian American. Barrita Chacon treasures the genuine connection to other Hispanic people she meets in Athens.
“I met one of the cocineras who work in the dining halls, and I believe she was Salvadorian just like me. She was so genuine and was like, ‘Oh my God, please come see me and talk to me, have some food with me!’ It just made my day to know there was someone else here that was like me,” Barrita Chacon said.
For Barrita Chacon, sharing her culture with her friends who aren’t Hispanic is one of the best parts of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Senior elementary education major Ashley Cintron has found a Hispanic community of her own in Lambda Theta Alpha’s Delta Alpha chapter.
Lambda Theta Alpha is the United States’ first Latina sorority.
Cintron is Puerto Rican and identifies as Latina, but Lambda Theta Alpha’s members are “Latina by tradition, not definition,” according to Cintron.
Hispanic culture “kind of gets pushed to the side and having this month to share and celebrate all of the good that we have to offer is super important,” Cintron said. “Our celebration is ongoing. It’s not just something that happens for the month.”
HSA and Lambda Theta Alpha are only two of multiple organizations at UGA that celebrate and support the Hispanic community.
Hispanic culture is also on display at UGA — on the columns of the Zell B. Miller Learning Center hang photographs of preparations for and celebrations of Día de los Muertos. Taken by photographer Mary J. Andrade, this collection depicts her annual travels to different states of Mexico to observe the diverse celebrations of the Day of the Dead.
Hispanic and Latinx people are also thriving in the wider Athens community.
Rubi Barrientos first moved to Athens around 2005. She lived in Clarke County for three years before moving back to Mexico, and eight years later returned to Athens alongside her husband and two daughters.
“Hispanic Heritage Month to me is where Hispanic and Latin people celebrate all their hard work in the U.S.,” Barrientos, who lives and works on a farm with her family, said.
The various and diverse number of Latin establishments is a draw for Barrientos, she said — one of her favorite Latin restaurants is Los Taco Plebes, a taco shop that serves a variety of Mexican food including authentic street tacos and sandwiches. She also visits local Hispanic grocery stores such as El Camino Real and El Bajio.
A change in festivities
Since 2010, LatinxFest has been a landmark in Athens Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. However, this year, the festival was canceled due to the same COVID-19 regulation and permitting issues that led to the cancellation of other local events, including AthFest Music and Arts Festival.
The cancellation of LatinxFest left many grieving, but many other potential celebrations are available from various groups and organizations across Athens and UGA.
Each year, HSA hosts Noche Latina, which is a celebration of Hispanic culture through food, performances and community. This year’s theme is “Generaciones,” and the event will focus on celebrating generational differences within the Hispanic community.
Noche Latina is open to the public, as are all of HSA’s events and meetings. The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the Tate Grand Hall.
Performances will include bachata dancing, a form of dance originating in the Dominican Republic, a fashion show celebrating differences in ethnicities and other performances that will not be revealed until the event is underway, according to Moncayo.
Hispanic student organizations have hosted numerous events and celebrations over the past two weeks, including professional development workshops, Latinx trivia nights, meet and greets and a clean-up of the Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden near Baldwin Hall.
Paul Duncan is the associate director of the Latin American and Caribbean Studies Institute at UGA, and oversees the care of the institute’s Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden.
Duncan discovered his love for Latin American culture while working for the Peace Corps in its natural resource conservation program in Guatemala. Duncan worked with farmers in Guatemala for two years, practicing agroforestry and soil conservation.
While there, Duncan heard of a project funded by the National Institutes of Health and organized by UGA professor emeritus and anthropologist Brent Berlin. Duncan applied for a position as grant coordinator and has remained in Athens ever since.
Ethnobotany is the study of the uses and significance of a region’s plants to local cultures. The ethnobotanical garden at UGA was created by Berlin, his wife Elois, their graduate students and the UGA Physical Plant to research medicinal plants used by the Tzotzil and Tzeltal Maya of Chiapas, Mexico, according to the garden’s website.
Duncan said the Maya have depended on plants to heal physical ailments for generations. His graduate students have studied the plants and the culture that uses them.
The Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden has expanded to include over 150 culturally significant plants and herbs found throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.
Addressing community needs
The Hispanic and Latinx communities in the U.S. has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a hospitalization rate 2.8 times higher than that of non-Hispanic white people, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the Latino Community Fund Georgia, 55.8% of Hispanic adults in Athens-Clarke County were uninsured in 2016. Additionally, 53.9% of Hispanic households had at least one uninsured child.
There are groups working to address the specific needs of Hispanic and Latinx people in Athens.
A recent project of Casa de Amistad, an Athens organization that addresses the needs of the local Hispanic community, is Fondo Solidario de Emergencia, which is a relief fund to assist immigrants and their families who are not eligible for pandemic-related government monetary support, according to its website.
“For a good while, there really was nothing in Athens to support Latinx immigrants, especially those that came in undocumented,” Stephanie Paladino, the executive director of Casa de Amistad, said. “I feel it’s really important that there is an organization that has a couple of decades of track record and people feel comfortable reaching out to.”