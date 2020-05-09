There are 182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County as of 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The University of Georgia is aware of 34 students or employees who have tested positive as of 1 p.m. Thursday.
The DPH has confirmed 32,568 cases and 1,401 deaths in Georgia. There have been 13 deaths from COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County, according to DPH.
The department updates the number of confirmed cases and deaths in Georgia hourly on its website.
Stay informed with Athens and University of Georgia COVID-19 news with The Red & Black's coronavirus page, and follow @redandblack on Twitter for breaking news updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.