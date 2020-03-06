Community members filled the seats of the Clarke County Board of Education meeting Thursday night to speak about all different topics to the board members, including racial sensitivity, living wages for employees and the classic — former Superintendent Demond Means.
All school board members were also present, including District 2 member Antwon Stephens, who took the seat in a cloud of controversy after investigations into sketchy political fundraising practices and his high school graduation.
Stephens thanked the audience for their support in the past few weeks, during a time he said he was battling mental health problems. He announced he will not run for the permanent District 2 seat in this year’s election, but he will carry out the rest of the appointed term.
He endorsed Kirrena Gallagher for the position.
Stephens also apologized to the Cedar Blueprints student journalists who first broke the news that he misled the board about graduating from Cedar Shoals High School during his appointment.
“I ask my supporters, though you may be passionate because you know me, stand down when it comes to attacking students,” Stephens said. “Those students don’t deserve to be battered simply because they are rising as young journalists in this community.”
His statement came after community member William Breeding, who attends most school board meetings and started a CCSD Facebook discussion group, expressed disbelief at a student-written editorial in Cedar Blueprints.
During the public comments section, Breeding held up the Cedar Blueprints magazine, saying the entire magazine was “perfect” other than the editorial that he was “sure was written by adults.”
“Because kids do not write three times about a corrupt board member,” Breeding said.
Other community members pointed their remarks at District 1 member Greg Davis, who created controversy after reading a Langston Hughes poem at a black history month event at the Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
The poem, “Ku Klux,” included an offensive racial slur, which Davis did not censor while reading.
“I feel I have the need to talk about how a public official is responsible for their language, especially with regarding the use of certain racial epithets and a certain word that begins with ‘n,’” said Chalis Montgomery, a former candidate for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.
Montgomery and other members expressed concern at his decision to read that poem and include the racist word, though Davis did not comment on the situation during the meeting.
Another community member, Marci Mendel White, presented an online petition with 781 signatures as of press time advocating for a $15 minimum wage for all district employees. She said this wage increase should be a priority in the budget.
“Our staff are at the heart of CCSD, and when they are doing well and feel supported and appreciated, this raises the level of education for every child,” the petition reads.
Community member comments made up about an hour of the two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting, and board members also approved a new policy about enforcing the three-minute limit for public input.
The revised policy states that if a person does not comply with the time, place and manner restrictions on public input, which includes the time limit, the person will be prohibited from speaking at board meetings for three months. A second violation within a year will result in a six-month probation, according to the policy.
This change comes after February’s meeting, when Mary Bagby gave an emotionally charged comment to the board about not getting appointed to the District 2 seat. Board members also expressed concerns about rowdy crowds during the December meeting in which Means was put on administrative leave.
Three months after the controversial decision to put Means on leave, board members still have not shed light on the decision, despite constant requests from the public for an explanation.
