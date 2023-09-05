When Grace Pridemore, a senior majoring in psychology, tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of July, she was shocked. Pridemore is vaccinated and comes from a health-conscious family. When she woke up with symptoms that morning, she didn’t think to test until her mother, who is a nurse, suggested she take one.
“I wouldn’t have even thought to get tested because, you know, COVID was kind of in the back of my mind,” Pridemore said.
Like many people, Pridemore assumed the world was finished with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in recent weeks as classes resume and students return to Athens in droves, COVID-19 cases have once again been on the rise. Experts attribute the spike to the influx of population but say this spike won’t be as lethal as previous ones.
‘Bound to spread’
COVID-19 cases have spiked across the nation in the last few weeks. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the number of COVID-19 cases in Athens-Clarke County have been rising since early July. In the last two weeks, 190 cases have been reported.
Among those cases was sophomore finance major Ryan Fagan, who tested positive on Aug. 24. The result didn’t surprise him. He said he knew people over the summer who had tested positive and thought there could be a surge with so many people returning to campus at once.
“Whenever a lot of people congregate, whether it’s downtown, [the MLC], class, going out, stuff like that, I mean, I know it was probably bound to spread around,” Fagan said.
Pridemore also knows others who tested positive around the same time she got COVID-19. She said watching the cases tick upwards makes her worry for vulnerable people. She hopes the surge will encourage people to get vaccinated.
According to a 2022 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who got a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot were 14 times less likely to die from COVID-19 than people who did not get vaccinated.
“Maybe this is a wake-up call that, just like the flu shot, you need to get your COVID vaccine annually,” Pridemore said.
Relaxed restrictions
Despite the rise in cases, for many people COVID-19 has faded into the medley of illnesses that circulate every fall. Rules around masks and social distancing have relaxed and fewer people are getting tested and quarantining, even though COVID-19 is significantly deadlier than the flu and similar ailments.
Fagan said that when he got sick some of his professors were reluctant to accept an at-home test, even though testing facilities and medical offices wouldn’t let him come in after already testing positive. Additionally, some would not excuse his absences from class while he was quarantining.
“I feel like professors kind of changed their angle on it because it used to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, you have COVID, I’m going to lay out the whole red carpet for you,’” Fagan said. “A lot of my classes were just like, ‘Okay, eat the unexcused absence.’”
Mark Ralston, public relations manager for St. Mary’s Hospital, said that while we won’t be going into lockdown any time soon, vulnerable people should consider wearing masks. Additionally, people should avoid large crowds, stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines and wash their hands frequently.
A less lethal wave
Ralston said this rise in cases is not nearly as deadly as previous spikes due to widespread vaccination and improved treatment. He attributes the rise in cases to the influx of students returning to campus, and is hopeful it will subside soon.
“We very much expected to see some increase after students went back to school and classes resumed at the University of Georgia,” Ralston said. “If history repeats itself, then we’ll see cases decline through the fall, and then we’ll see another increase after classes resume in January.”
Ralston said St. Mary’s hasn’t had trouble caring for COVID-19 patients that are coming in and that the hospital isn’t running out of beds or ventilators like they were during the early days of the pandemic.
Similarly, Fagan said that while getting COVID-19 has made him more wary of crowds and germs, he isn’t panicking and is hopeful the spike will pass.
“I’d maybe think more about some of the more risky things,” Fagan said. “I don’t think it’s really something that’s on the back of my mind every day.”