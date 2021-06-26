According to health authorities, the fast spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus is ready to split the United States, with well-vaccinated areas progressing toward post-pandemic independence and poorly vaccinated areas facing increased caseloads and hospitalizations.
As of June 24, Athens-Clarke County and the state of Georgia have only gotten 37% of its population fully vaccinated. Previous research has shown herd immunity is achieved in communities with at least 70% of the residents being vaccinated.
One popular model, developed by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, anticipates a slight overall increase in cases, hospitalizations and fatalities this fall. Even if 75% of the eligible population gets vaccinated, according to Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, a fall surge may occur.
However, analysts believe that the majority of the harm will occur in isolated regions where significant numbers of individuals have refused to get vaccinated or not been able to obtain vaccines. Athens falls within this percentage with the current issue being vaccine hesitancy.
At a briefing by the White House COVID-19 Response Team on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, said “there is a danger — a real danger — that if there is a persistence of a recalcitrance to getting vaccinated, that you could see localized surges, which is the reason why I want to emphasize what [the taskforce] have said: All of that is totally and completely avoidable by getting vaccinated.”
In general, rural and Republican communities in the Northeast and along the West Coast have embraced vaccination less than urban and Democratic states. Younger individuals are the most resistant. According to an official study, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Monday, just 38.3%of individuals aged 18 to 29 have been vaccinated.
According to the study, individuals residing in areas with high proportions of impoverished and uninsured people and limited access to computers and the Internet were less likely to be vaccinated across all age categories.
The Delta variant of the virus, which is far more transmissible and produces more severe sickness than previous versions of the virus, is spreading at breakneck speed across the United States. It spread similarly in India, where it was originally discovered, and then the United Kingdom.
According to Fauci, every two weeks the variant has doubled as a percentage of new infections, from 1.2% on May 8 to 20.6% this week. It is expected to quickly become the dominant strain in the United States, according to officials.
According to Public Health England, two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are 96% effective and two doses of Astrazeneca vaccine are 92% effective in preventing hospitalization caused by the Delta form.
Earlier in the pandemic, Athens, Georgia, and the whole United States had regional outbreaks. In March and April of 2020, the virus swept into New York and the northeast, then tore across the Sun Belt last summer. The pandemic's biggest caseloads and death tolls occurred in January when the whole country was enveloped.
Experts now predict that this trend will continue and become more severe until vaccination rates in areas where they are currently low, like Athens, improve. The more the virus spreads in the United States and throughout the world, the more likely it is that a more transmissible or deadly variant will arise.